My cricketing life with T20 WC title has come full circle, pleased to sign off in style: Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma was pleased to sign off from the T20 format in the best way possible with the T20 World Cup title in hand as he said his cricketing life has come full circle with the summit clash win against South Africa on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after guiding the team to its second World Cup in the format, describing it as the perfect time to “say goodbye”.

On an emotion-filled day, India ended its 11-year wait for a global trophy, as it beat South Africa by seven runs in the final.

Rohit was a young lad when he burst onto the scene of cricket and notably made a mark in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, which the Indian side won in Johannesburg.