MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO - T20 WC title win will take Indian cricket to new heights: BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia

BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia exuded confidence in saying that the historic second T20 World Cup title for India will take the nations to new heights in Bridgetown on Saturday.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 12:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI

BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia exuded confidence in saying that the historic second T20 World Cup title for India will take the nations to new heights in Bridgetown on Saturday.

He added that the win against South Africa comes as a stimulus to boost the development of Indian cricket.

Under the aegis of BCCI Jay Shah and president Roger Binny, Indian women’s cricket too has improved in leaps and bounds.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Devajit Saikia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO - T20 WC title win will take Indian cricket to new heights: BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia
    PTI
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 3 One-off Test: SA-W follows-on vs IND-W, Deepti removes Bosch
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 303: Pereira retains light heavyweight title with 2nd-round TKO of Prochazka
    AP
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Memory of a lifetime for me but I don’t believe in things like redemption, legacy, says Dravid
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup Final: A lot was said by people who don’t even know me one percent - Hardik Pandya
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. VIDEO - T20 WC title win will take Indian cricket to new heights: BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia
    PTI
  2. Kapil Dev’s advice to Rohit and Co.: Play as a team, not individuals to win T20 World Cup
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup: If Australia beats India and makes the semifinal, it can win the title, says Usman Khawaja
    PTI
  4. VIDEO: Confident of restricting India with our bowling options, says Afghanistan fielding coach McDermott
    PTI
  5. VIDEO: It should be a very good game against England, says West Indies captain Powell
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO - T20 WC title win will take Indian cricket to new heights: BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia
    PTI
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 3 One-off Test: SA-W follows-on vs IND-W, Deepti removes Bosch
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 303: Pereira retains light heavyweight title with 2nd-round TKO of Prochazka
    AP
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Memory of a lifetime for me but I don’t believe in things like redemption, legacy, says Dravid
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup Final: A lot was said by people who don’t even know me one percent - Hardik Pandya
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment