MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO: Confident of restricting India with our bowling options, says Afghanistan fielding coach McDermott

Afghanistan’s fielding coach Shane McDermott is confident to restrict India’s star-studded and power-packed batting lineup to the “smallest total” when his side faces Rohit Sharma’s men.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 17:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

PTI

Afghanistan’s fielding coach Shane McDermott is confident to restrict India’s star-studded and power-packed batting lineup to the “smallest total” when his side faces Rohit Sharma’s men on Thursday in a Super 8 T20 World Cup clash.

McDermott is not solely relying on Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far with 12 scalps, as he believes he has plenty of other options available to get them the early breakthroughs.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs Afghanistan World Cup Super 8s match

“India are one of the best teams in the world, it is going to be a great challenge for us, but we need to concentrate on things that we do well to make sure that we put up a good contest tomorrow,” McDermott told PTI in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

“Well, you never know, if it is not him (Fazalhaq Farooqi) then maybe it is Naveen or one of our spinners, so we have a lot of options and we are not only relying on Fazal even though he is having a great World Cup so far so we are confident with the options that we have that we can take as many wickets as possible and restrict them to the smallest total if they intend to bat first,” he said.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: Confident of restricting India with our bowling options, says Afghanistan fielding coach McDermott
    PTI
  2. POL vs AUT, EURO 2024: Poland needs Lewandowski in crunch Group D clash with Austria
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AFG Toss Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Rashid Khan in Super Eight match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian cricket schedule for 2024-25 home season: Full list of matches, venues, fixtures, dates
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024: SLO v SER, When, where to watch, match updates, 6:30 PM kick-off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. VIDEO: Confident of restricting India with our bowling options, says Afghanistan fielding coach McDermott
    PTI
  2. VIDEO: It should be a very good game against England, says West Indies captain Powell
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup: Our focus remains the same, to play fearless cricket, says USA’s Aaron Jones
    PTI
  4. Three big games before we can think of winning the T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram
    PTI
  5. Watch: AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey praises Gurpreet, Anwar, Bheke for performance against Kuwait
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: Confident of restricting India with our bowling options, says Afghanistan fielding coach McDermott
    PTI
  2. POL vs AUT, EURO 2024: Poland needs Lewandowski in crunch Group D clash with Austria
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AFG Toss Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Rashid Khan in Super Eight match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian cricket schedule for 2024-25 home season: Full list of matches, venues, fixtures, dates
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024: SLO v SER, When, where to watch, match updates, 6:30 PM kick-off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment