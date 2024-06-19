VIDEO: It should be a very good game against England, says West Indies captain Powell

On Monday, West Indies set fire on the pitch when it registered a 104-run win over Afghanistan, securing themselves the top spot in Group C.

With a huge win right before its much-anticipated encounter against England in the Super Eights, the Windies are set to build on the momentum.

“I think the conditions are pretty good. It’s good for batting, it’s good for bowling, it makes for very good cricket,” stated Rovman Powell in the press conference.

“When you look at the English team, they are defending champions. And, they are a very good team. And so, it’s for us now to just sit and find some plans and see how those plans can work against them.”

On being asked whether this win was a warning message for the Englishmen ahead of their encounter, the Windies captain replied, “It’s not necessarily to send them a message, It’s just to show them that as much as they are playing good cricket, we’re playing good cricket - so come Wednesday night it should be a very good game.”

West Indies has had quite an edge over England in the T20 International format as it has secured 17 wins in their 29 meetings, including a series win the last time these teams met in 2023.

Powell doesn’t want to consider the results from the past and believes that it will all be about whoever comes on top on June 20, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia.

“I think it’s (whatever happens) on the day,” the skipper said.

“When we play the English guys so often, we play them actually every year, so they know a lot about us, we know a lot about them. It’s just that when you’re playing the game on the day, whoever gets on top has to stay on top for as long as possible.”

Obed McCoy was called-up by Powell for the first time in this campaign against Afghanistan, and the left-arm pacer didn’t disappoint, picking up three wickets in his three overs, conceding only 14 runs.

This spell has highlighted the significance of McCoy in the squad, giving captain Powell a serious selection headache prior to their battle against England.

“Definitely, it’s always encouraging when you give guys an opportunity and they take the opportunity and it makes for good competition within the squad and it’s for us as a selection panel, myself, the coach, and the chairman, are selected to actually sit down and try to find the best combination. It’s good that guys are putting themselves up and making it a little bit difficult to pick the team,” he said, taking the challenge positively.

Top-order batsman Johnson Charles has had a mixed campaign so far this season, having suffered two ducks in his four matches while also making 87 runs in the remaining two games. Against Afghanistan, the St. Lucia local hit a quickfire 43 in just 27 balls.

“I think a big part of my captaincy is giving guys opportunities and supporting the guys. Johnson Charles didn’t have particularly a good start to the [T20] World Cup but we always knew when he comes home, he’s going to be at (his best), he’s going to feel at home, he’s going to feel his St. Lucian behind him.”