IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd ODI: Asha Sobhana credits WPL and RCB for turnaround of her cricketing fortunes

Asha Sobhana was an integral part of the RCB side that won the WPL in March and has since made her debut for India in both white-ball formats.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 20:45 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

N. Sudarshan
India’s Asha Sobhana training ahead of the second ODI against South Africa.
India’s Asha Sobhana training ahead of the second ODI against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Asha Sobhana training ahead of the second ODI against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

India leggie Asha Sobhana credited Women’s Premier League and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the turnaround in her cricketing fortunes.

The 33-year-old was an integral part of the RCB side that won the WPL in March and has since made her debut for India in both white-ball formats.

ALSO READ | IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd ODI: India looks to seal series vs South Africa with focus on top-order batters

“WPL and RCB have played a major role in my life,” Sobhana said on Tuesday, ahead of the second ODI against South Africa here. “It was not easy for me to come to international level. Playing in such crowded stadiums... that experience RCB gave me.

“And the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been very special, even before I started playing for RCB, from my under-19 days. Whenever I have bowled here, I have got some advantage,” Sobhana said about the ground at which she marked her ODI debut on Sunday with a four-wicket haul (4/21).

