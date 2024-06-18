IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd ODI: Asha Sobhana credits WPL and RCB for turnaround of her cricketing fortunes

India leggie Asha Sobhana credited Women’s Premier League and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the turnaround in her cricketing fortunes.

The 33-year-old was an integral part of the RCB side that won the WPL in March and has since made her debut for India in both white-ball formats.

“WPL and RCB have played a major role in my life,” Sobhana said on Tuesday, ahead of the second ODI against South Africa here. “It was not easy for me to come to international level. Playing in such crowded stadiums... that experience RCB gave me.

“And the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been very special, even before I started playing for RCB, from my under-19 days. Whenever I have bowled here, I have got some advantage,” Sobhana said about the ground at which she marked her ODI debut on Sunday with a four-wicket haul (4/21).