 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell served one month cocaine ban

Doug Bracewell who played 28 Tests for New Zealand tested positive after a domestic Twenty20 match between Central Districts and Wellington in January.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 11:30 IST , WELLINGTON, New Zealand - 2 MINS READ

AP
New Zealand’s bowler Doug Bracewell. (File Photo)
New Zealand’s bowler Doug Bracewell. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s bowler Doug Bracewell. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand fast bowler Doug Bracewell was tested positive for cocaine earlier this year and has since served a one-month ban.

Details of the ban were made public for the first time on Monday by the New Zealand Sport Integrity Commission.

The 34-year-old who played 28 Tests for New Zealand tested positive after a domestic Twenty20 match between Central Districts and Wellington in January. He was named Player of the Match.

The initial three month ban imposed by the Commission was reduced to one month on the condition Bracewell completed a treatment program. The one month ban was then backdated to April, meaning he can now return to cricket.

READ | WI vs ENG, 5th T20I: Final match abandoned after 5 overs, England wins series 3-1

“It was accepted that he had used the cocaine out of competition and for reasons unrelated to sport performance,” the Commission said.

“Athletes have a responsibility to set a positive example. Their actions, both on and off the field, influence the next generation of athletes and it’s essential that they act as role models by making healthy, responsible choices.”

In a statement, New Zealand Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink said Bracewell had let himself down and NZC is “frustrated” with his conduct.

“Doug accepts full responsibility for his error of judgement, the consequences of his behavior and the penalty imposed,” Weenink said. “As an organization we will continue to provide support for Doug who is fully aware of our expectations moving forward.”

Bracewell took five wickets in an innings in his Test debut against Zimbabwe in 2011 and 6-40 in New Zealand’s win over Australia in Hobart later the same year.

Related Topics

Doug Bracewell /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell served one month cocaine ban
    AP
  2. Bela Karolyi, former coach of Comaneci and US team, dies aged 82
    Reuters
  3. India vs Malaysia: Manolo Marquez seeks morale-boosting first win with Blue Tigers
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. CONCACAF Nations League: Tim Weah back with USMNT after Copa America red card
    AP
  5. IPL auction 2025: Three teams likely to target Shreyas Iyer
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell served one month cocaine ban
    AP
  2. Mumbai announces squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer named captain; Shaw, Rahane included
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mithali Raj appointed as Andhra’s Mentor of Women’s Cricket Operations
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Need to be proactive against Ashwin, says Smith ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy series
    PTI
  5. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma to miss Perth Test, Jasprit Bumrah to captain side
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell served one month cocaine ban
    AP
  2. Bela Karolyi, former coach of Comaneci and US team, dies aged 82
    Reuters
  3. India vs Malaysia: Manolo Marquez seeks morale-boosting first win with Blue Tigers
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. CONCACAF Nations League: Tim Weah back with USMNT after Copa America red card
    AP
  5. IPL auction 2025: Three teams likely to target Shreyas Iyer
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment