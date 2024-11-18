New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell served one month cocaine ban

New Zealand fast bowler Doug Bracewell was tested positive for cocaine earlier this year and has since served a one-month ban.

Details of the ban were made public for the first time on Monday by the New Zealand Sport Integrity Commission.

The 34-year-old who played 28 Tests for New Zealand tested positive after a domestic Twenty20 match between Central Districts and Wellington in January. He was named Player of the Match.

The initial three month ban imposed by the Commission was reduced to one month on the condition Bracewell completed a treatment program. The one month ban was then backdated to April, meaning he can now return to cricket.

“It was accepted that he had used the cocaine out of competition and for reasons unrelated to sport performance,” the Commission said.

“Athletes have a responsibility to set a positive example. Their actions, both on and off the field, influence the next generation of athletes and it’s essential that they act as role models by making healthy, responsible choices.”

In a statement, New Zealand Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink said Bracewell had let himself down and NZC is “frustrated” with his conduct.

“Doug accepts full responsibility for his error of judgement, the consequences of his behavior and the penalty imposed,” Weenink said. “As an organization we will continue to provide support for Doug who is fully aware of our expectations moving forward.”

Bracewell took five wickets in an innings in his Test debut against Zimbabwe in 2011 and 6-40 in New Zealand’s win over Australia in Hobart later the same year.