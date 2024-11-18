The IPL 2024 winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, will be part of the first marquee list during the IPL auction, scheduled to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

The Mumbai batter is expected to join a new franchise this time around, as Kolkata Knight Riders does not have an RTM card to use on him.

Here are three teams that could go after Shreyas during the upcoming IPL mega auction:

DELHI CAPITALS

With Delhi Capitals and Rishabh Pant parting ways, the franchise may be on the lookout for a new leader. Who better than a former captain who previously guided the team to an IPL final?

A dependable Indian middle-order batter is a valuable asset that most teams, including the Delhi-based franchise, will be eager to secure.

Additionally, his ability to dominate spin bowling would be a significant advantage during the middle overs.

PUNJAB KINGS

Punjab Kings heads into the auction with the largest purse, a scenario that has become quite familiar over the years. The team faces the task of rebuilding nearly its entire squad as it has retained only two uncapped players. While Pant would be a top priority, Punjab Kings has the financial resources to pursue another marquee batter, such as Shreyas, who would be an excellent addition to the middle order.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU

Royal Challengers Bengaluru boasts an exciting Indian batting duo in Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar at the top of the order. Reports indicate that the team is keen on bringing back KL Rahul.

If the franchise is outbid in its pursuit of Rahul, Shreyas Iyer could be an ideal alternative.

While Rahul has served as an opener for his past two franchises, Shreyas would bring much-needed stability to the middle order.