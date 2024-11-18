 />
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Carsley hands over the reins in style to new England coach Tuchel

Defeat at home by Greece aside, Carsley has impressed England’s top brass and in his six games at the helm, he gave eight players their senior international debuts.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 09:42 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
An image of England interim manager Lee Carsley is seen on the big screen with the words “Thank You” after the UEFA Nations League win over Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium, London, on Sunday.
An image of England interim manager Lee Carsley is seen on the big screen with the words “Thank You” after the UEFA Nations League win over Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium, London, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANDREW BOYERS
infoIcon

An image of England interim manager Lee Carsley is seen on the big screen with the words "Thank You" after the UEFA Nations League win over Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium, London, on Sunday.

England’s interim manager Lee Carsley will provide Thomas Tuchel a detailed handover note after ending his brief tenure on a high with a 5-0 hammering of Ireland on Sunday.

The win ensured England return to the top tier of the Nations League with Carsley winning five of his six games since stepping up from the under 21s following Gareth Southgate’s decision to stand down after the Euros.

Defeat at home by Greece aside, Carsley has impressed England’s top brass and in his six games at the helm, he gave eight players their senior international debuts.

With a host of regulars such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden unavailable for his last two games in charge, Carsley gave opportunities to several players who he believes can be part of Tuchel’s plans for the World Cup qualification campaign.

READ | Rabiot scores brace as France beats Italy 3-1 to top group

“We’ll debrief the three camps we’ve had, not just this camp,” Carsley, who will return to his role with the under 21s, told reporters. “I’ll put together a document, and then hopefully go meet (Tuchel) and present what we think and what we found. The job is for us as to support the senior manager as much as we can, find out what he needs and how we can help.

“I’m looking forward to meeting him in the next few weeks.”

Carsley gave debuts to Curtis Jones, Lewis Hall and Morgan Rogers in the 3-0 win in Greece on Thursday and on Sunday, Tino Livramento and Taylor Harwood-Bellis earned their first caps, the latter marking the occasion with a goal after coming on as a substitute in the second half.

“The mentality that they showed to gain promotion from the Nations League, that potentially increases the pool of players that Thomas has got to choose from,” Carsley said.

“The challenge now for the players that have been involved for the last three camps is to be in around the March squad. A lot of them have done themselves a lot of good in terms of enhancing their reputations.”

Former Everton midfielder Carsley has also done himself no harm and received a glowing report from the Football Association’s chief executive Mark Bullingham.

“Lee has achieved the main objective from the six fixtures this autumn: securing promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League. He has selected some exciting new players and will be providing Thomas Tuchel and Anthony Barry with a very detailed handover as they start work on our qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” he said.

“The players have really enjoyed working with Lee and his team -- they have made a real impact in their interim roles.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

