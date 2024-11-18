 />
NBA fines Hornets’ Ball, Timberwolves’ Edwards and Bucks coach Rivers

Bucks coach Rivers was fined 25,000 USD for public criticism of officiating, which came in a news conference after the loss in Charlotte.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 09:06 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been fined by the NBA for an offensive anti-gay remark in an interview after Charlotte’s 115-114 home victory over Milwaukee on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been fined by the NBA for an offensive anti-gay remark in an interview after Charlotte’s 115-114 home victory over Milwaukee on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was fined 100,000 USD for making offensive and derogatory comments while Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers and Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards were also fined by the NBA on Sunday.

Ball, who made the deciding free throws in the final seconds, was fined the maximum amount possible by the league for an offensive anti-gay remark in an interview after Charlotte’s 115-114 home victory over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Edwards was fined 35,000 USD for making an obscene gesture while on the court, one directed to the stands after he was whistled for an offensive foul with 3:15 remaining in the first quarter of Minnesota’s 130-126 victory at Sacramento on Friday.

READ | Kings’ De’Aaron Fox scores 60 in OT loss

Bucks coach Rivers was fined 25,000 USD for public criticism of officiating, which came in a news conference after the loss in Charlotte.

The Hornets are eighth in the Eastern Conference at 5-7 while the Bucks are 4-9, 12th in the East.

Minnesota stands ninth in the Western Conference at 7-6.

