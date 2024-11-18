UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Rabiot scores brace as France beats Italy 3-1 to top group

Adrien Rabiot fired France to first place in Nations League Group A2 with a headed brace in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Italy at the San Siro.

Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot netted from Lucas Digne set-pieces in each half at the home of his former Milanese rival to ensure that Les Bleus leapfrogged Italy into top spot on goal difference, with both teams already in the quarterfinals before kick-off.

Digne -- like Rabiot making his 50th appearance for his country -- was also crucial to France’s second goal, as it was his stunning free-kick in the 33rd minute which crashed out off the woodwork and into the net off Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

France was on its way to top spot when Digne forced home via Vicario’s back as it needed to win by at least two goals to move above Italy.

Andrea Cambiaso’s neat first-time finish moments after Digne’s strike put Italy back on top on the head-to-head record due to its 3-1 win in Paris back in September.

But Rabiot stepped up in the 65th minute to give France a positive end to what has been a tumultuous international break, with captain Kylian Mbappe left at home with little explanation from coach Didier Deschamps and a fraught goalless draw with Israel at the Stade de France on Thursday.

A tally of 13 points from a group including France and Belgium seemed unlikely for Italy in the aftermath of its dreadful European Championship title defence in Germany.

The renewed enthusiasm for the national team was clear among the more than 68,000 fans at the San Siro, with the majority of the empty seats located in the sparsely-populated away section given to the French supporters.

France was the better team but created very little from open play, while Cambiaso’s strike was the result of a fine passing move and excellent work from Federico Dimarco, whose give-and-go with Sandro Tonali ended with a teasing cross for the Juventus winger to tuck home.

However, the last six goals Italy has conceded have come from set-pieces, a fragility unusual for the traditionally defence-minded Azzurri and was exacerbated by an underwhelming display from Vicario.

Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario started in place of captain Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was left out before kick-off reportedly because of a stomach bug.