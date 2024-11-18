UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Late goal by Shua hands Israel first win of campaign

Israel debutant Yarden Shua scored an 86th-minute winner as it upset the more fancied Belgium 1-0 in Budapest on Sunday. However, it was not enough for it to avoid relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.

Shua, who had come on as a second-half substitute, took advantage of a defensive mistake from Matte Smets to earn Israel its first win in Group A2, moving it level on four points with third-placed Belgium in the final standings.

Belgium, however, avoided finishing bottom due to a better head-to-head record after beating Israel 3-1 in September.

The result will heap more pressure on beleaguered Belgian coach Domenico Tedesco. Israel will be delighted with four points from its last two matches after holding France to a goalless draw in Paris on Thursday.