UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Late goal by Shua hands Israel first win of campaign

Published : Nov 18, 2024 03:35 IST , BUDAPEST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Israel’s Yarden Shua, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal.
Israel’s Yarden Shua, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Israel’s Yarden Shua, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Israel debutant Yarden Shua scored an 86th-minute winner as it upset the more fancied Belgium 1-0 in Budapest on Sunday. However, it was not enough for it to avoid relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.

Shua, who had come on as a second-half substitute, took advantage of a defensive mistake from Matte Smets to earn Israel its first win in Group A2, moving it level on four points with third-placed Belgium in the final standings.

ALSO READ: Rabiot scores brace as France beats Italy 3-1 to top Nations League group

Belgium, however, avoided finishing bottom due to a better head-to-head record after beating Israel 3-1 in September.

The result will heap more pressure on beleaguered Belgian coach Domenico Tedesco. Israel will be delighted with four points from its last two matches after holding France to a goalless draw in Paris on Thursday.

