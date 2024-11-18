 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL auction 2025: Three teams likely to target KL Rahul

A wicketkeeper-batter of Rahul’s calibre is expected to be a highly sought-after asset at the auction.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 09:55 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.
FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: PTI

After three moderately successful years during which he led the Lucknow Super Giants to the playoffs twice, KL Rahul parted ways with the franchise ahead of this year’s mega auction.

A wicketkeeper-batter of his calibre is expected to be a highly sought-after asset at the auction.

Based on comments made by the franchise’s ownership, the team has no intention of using its RTM (Right to Match) option on the former skipper.

Here are three teams that could go after Rahul during the upcoming IPL mega auction:

ALSO READ
IPL auction 2025: Three teams likely to target Rishabh Pant

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU

If each team were to release a wish list ahead of the auction, it is likely that KL Rahul would rank quite high on many of them.

With Dinesh Karthik’s retirement, the team is in need of a wicketkeeper, and few would be better suited for the role than the local talent.

Rahul’s extensive experience playing at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium would be a significant asset for the franchise, enhancing both its strategy and home advantage.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

With the departure of Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders will be seeking a high-profile replacement.

Rahul, who has been an opening batter over the past few seasons, could be an ideal candidate for the role. KKR might consider pairing him with Sunil Narine at the top of the order, maintaining the successful template from last year’s title-winning campaign.

DELHI CAPITALS

Delhi Capitals has also seen its former captain, Rishabh Pant, opt out of retention, leaving it with a significant role to fill. Although it has retained Abishek Porel, who could be its first-choice keeper, KL Rahul would be an ideal replacement for the departing Pant.

Joining a new franchise could offer Rahul a fresh start, and given the dynamics of the auction, he might be a cost-effective option for the Delhi-based team in the marquee set.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025 /

KL Rahul

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2025: Three teams likely to target KL Rahul
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Late goal by Shua hands Israel first win of campaign
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League: England thrashes Ireland with second-half goal rush
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Carsley hands over the reins in style to new England coach Tuchel
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Tatum travelled before making game winner to lift Boston over Toronto
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL auction 2025: Three teams likely to target KL Rahul
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025: Which West Indies players have registered for the auction on November 24 & 25
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction 2025: Three teams likely to target Rishabh Pant
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction 2025: Three teams likely to target Ravichandran Ashwin
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025: Which South Africa players have registered for the auction on November 24 & 25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2025: Three teams likely to target KL Rahul
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Late goal by Shua hands Israel first win of campaign
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League: England thrashes Ireland with second-half goal rush
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Carsley hands over the reins in style to new England coach Tuchel
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Tatum travelled before making game winner to lift Boston over Toronto
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment