After three moderately successful years during which he led the Lucknow Super Giants to the playoffs twice, KL Rahul parted ways with the franchise ahead of this year’s mega auction.

A wicketkeeper-batter of his calibre is expected to be a highly sought-after asset at the auction.

Based on comments made by the franchise’s ownership, the team has no intention of using its RTM (Right to Match) option on the former skipper.

Here are three teams that could go after Rahul during the upcoming IPL mega auction:

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU

If each team were to release a wish list ahead of the auction, it is likely that KL Rahul would rank quite high on many of them.

With Dinesh Karthik’s retirement, the team is in need of a wicketkeeper, and few would be better suited for the role than the local talent.

Rahul’s extensive experience playing at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium would be a significant asset for the franchise, enhancing both its strategy and home advantage.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

With the departure of Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders will be seeking a high-profile replacement.

Rahul, who has been an opening batter over the past few seasons, could be an ideal candidate for the role. KKR might consider pairing him with Sunil Narine at the top of the order, maintaining the successful template from last year’s title-winning campaign.

DELHI CAPITALS

Delhi Capitals has also seen its former captain, Rishabh Pant, opt out of retention, leaving it with a significant role to fill. Although it has retained Abishek Porel, who could be its first-choice keeper, KL Rahul would be an ideal replacement for the departing Pant.

Joining a new franchise could offer Rahul a fresh start, and given the dynamics of the auction, he might be a cost-effective option for the Delhi-based team in the marquee set.