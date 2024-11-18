 />
WI vs ENG, 5th T20I: Final match abandoned after 5 overs, England wins series 3-1

West Indies reached 44-0 at the end of the fifth over after losing the toss when torrential rain began to fall.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 07:51 IST , GROS ISLET, ST. LUCIA - 1 MIN READ

AP
England celebrates with the series trophy after the 5th T20I against the West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Sunday in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.
England celebrates with the series trophy after the 5th T20I against the West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Sunday in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

England celebrates with the series trophy after the 5th T20I against the West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Sunday in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England sealed a 3-1 win Sunday in its T20I series against West Indies when the fifth and final match was abandoned after five overs because of rain.

West Indies reached 44-0 at the end of the fifth over after losing the toss when torrential rain began to fall. Evin Lewis was 29 not out and Shai Hope on 14.

With no hope of the rain abating and the outfield already soaked, the umpires made the decision to call off play about 6:15 p.m. local time with no result.

READ | SL vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Battling Kusal guides Sri Lanka to series win over New Zealand

England won the first three matches of the series by eight wickets, seven wickets and three wickets respectively. West Indies won the fourth match on Saturday by five wickets in a record run chase.

The home team previously won the ODI series 2-1. All seven completed matches were won by the team that won the toss and batted second.

Related Topics

England /

West Indies

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

