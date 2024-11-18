IPL auction 2025 players list: 10 most experienced cricketers in terms of IPL matches played

The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It is being held overseas for the second successive year - 2024 was in Dubai.

A total of 574 players are set to be featured in the auction, with 204 slots remaining to be filled.

Below is the list of players in the auction with most experience (based on IPL matches played)

1. R Ashwin - 212

2. Piyush Chawla - 192

3. Ajinkya Rahane - 185

4. David Warner - 184

5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 176

6. Manish Pandey - 171

7. Yuzvendra Chahal - 160

8. Umesh Yadav - 148

9. Faf du Plessis - 145

10. Glenn Maxwell - 134