IPL auction 2025 players list: 10 most experienced cricketers in terms of IPL matches played

Here are the top 10 players with the most IPL matches played, who are set to feature in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 11:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ravichandran Ashwin has listed himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore in the upcoming mega auction.
Ravichandran Ashwin has listed himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore in the upcoming mega auction. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

Ravichandran Ashwin has listed himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore in the upcoming mega auction. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It is being held overseas for the second successive year - 2024 was in Dubai.

A total of 574 players are set to be featured in the auction, with 204 slots remaining to be filled.

IPL mega auction 2025: Date, time, venue, details of marquee player sets with price breakdown, purse left and more

Below is the list of players in the auction with most experience (based on IPL matches played)

1. R Ashwin - 212

2. Piyush Chawla - 192

3. Ajinkya Rahane - 185

4. David Warner - 184

5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 176

6. Manish Pandey - 171

7. Yuzvendra Chahal - 160

8. Umesh Yadav - 148

9. Faf du Plessis - 145

10. Glenn Maxwell - 134

