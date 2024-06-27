MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Rain threat looms in Guyana as India eyes revenge; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST

IND vs ENG: Catch the live score updates from the T20 world cup semifinal match between India and England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Updated : Jun 27, 2024 16:30 IST

Team Sportstar
India takes on England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Guyana on Thursday.
India takes on England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Guyana on Thursday.
lightbox-info

India takes on England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Guyana on Thursday.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal between India and England from the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

  • June 27, 2024 16:16
    INDIA RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP KNOCKOUTS

    Matches played: 6

    India won: 3

    India lost: 3

    Last result: Lost to England by 10 wickets (semifinal; Adelaide, 2022)

    Highest score: 192/2 (20) vs West Indies (semifinal; Wankhede, 2016)

    Highest individual score: Virat Kohli 89* (47) vs West Indies (Wankhede, 2016) 

    Best bowling: Irfan Pathan 3/16 vs Pakistan (Johannesburg, 2007) 

  • June 27, 2024 16:03
    IND vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP

    Matches played: 4

    India won: 2

    England won: 2

    Last Result: England beat India by 10 wickets (Adelaide; 2022)

  • June 27, 2024 15:40
    IND vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is

    Matches played: 23

    India: 12

    England won: 11

    Last Result: England beat India by 10 wickets (Adelaide; 2022)

  • June 27, 2024 15:25
    Guyana weather - A mixed bag

    According to AccuWeather, there is a shower around in Georgetown currently with less than five hours remaining for the scheduled start of play. However, barring the possibility of a couple of showers later in the morning, it is likely to be partly sunny with intervals of cloud cover and sunshine. 

  • June 27, 2024 15:18
    Rain threat in Guyana?

    As India eyes revenge for the 2022 semifinal defeat to England, there is a possibility of rain disrupting the match. The city has witnessed persistent showers over the last few days, leading to fears that the match could be abandoned. However, if the match is abandoned, India will progress to the final by virtue of finishing higher in the standings in its Super Eight group. Note, there is no reserve day for the second semifinal. 

  • June 27, 2024 15:13
    Match details

    Start time: 8 PM IST

    Toss: 7.30 PM IST 

    Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

    Live telecast: Star Sports Network

    Live stream: Disney+Hotstar

  • June 27, 2024 15:08
    PREVIEW: Will India exorcise demons of 2022?

    IND vs ENG, Semifinal T20 World Cup 2024: India looks to shrug off 2022 demons against defending champion England

    IND vs ENG, Semifinal T20 World Cup 2024: Jos Buttler’s men have to raise the bar a few notches to challenge the marauding Indians if it aims to reign supreme once again.

  • June 27, 2024 15:01
    THE SQUADS

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

    England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray still has not decided whether to play
    AP
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Rain threat looms in Guyana as India eyes revenge; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Uruguay vs Boliva, LIVE telecast info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch URU v BOL; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG LIVE Weather Updates: Rain threat looms in India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal in Guyana
    Team Sportstar
  5. When is Wimbledon 2024 draw ceremony?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Rain threat looms in Guyana as India eyes revenge; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AFG Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: South Africa beats Afghanistan by nine wickets to seal final spot
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sri Lanka consultant coach Mahela Jayawardene resigns
    PTI
  5. IND vs ZIM: Shivam Dube replaces Nitish Reddy in India’s squad for Zimbabwe T20I series
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray still has not decided whether to play
    AP
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Rain threat looms in Guyana as India eyes revenge; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Uruguay vs Boliva, LIVE telecast info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch URU v BOL; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG LIVE Weather Updates: Rain threat looms in India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal in Guyana
    Team Sportstar
  5. When is Wimbledon 2024 draw ceremony?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment