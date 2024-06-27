IND vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Rain threat looms in Guyana as India eyes revenge; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST

- June 27, 2024 16:16INDIA RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP KNOCKOUTS
Matches played: 6
India won: 3
India lost: 3
Last result: Lost to England by 10 wickets (semifinal; Adelaide, 2022)
Highest score: 192/2 (20) vs West Indies (semifinal; Wankhede, 2016)
Highest individual score: Virat Kohli 89* (47) vs West Indies (Wankhede, 2016)
Best bowling: Irfan Pathan 3/16 vs Pakistan (Johannesburg, 2007)
- June 27, 2024 16:03IND vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 4
India won: 2
England won: 2
Last Result: England beat India by 10 wickets (Adelaide; 2022)
- June 27, 2024 15:40IND vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is
Matches played: 23
India: 12
England won: 11
Last Result: England beat India by 10 wickets (Adelaide; 2022)
- June 27, 2024 15:25Guyana weather - A mixed bag
According to AccuWeather, there is a shower around in Georgetown currently with less than five hours remaining for the scheduled start of play. However, barring the possibility of a couple of showers later in the morning, it is likely to be partly sunny with intervals of cloud cover and sunshine.
- June 27, 2024 15:18Rain threat in Guyana?
As India eyes revenge for the 2022 semifinal defeat to England, there is a possibility of rain disrupting the match. The city has witnessed persistent showers over the last few days, leading to fears that the match could be abandoned. However, if the match is abandoned, India will progress to the final by virtue of finishing higher in the standings in its Super Eight group. Note, there is no reserve day for the second semifinal.
- June 27, 2024 15:13Match details
Start time: 8 PM IST
Toss: 7.30 PM IST
Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana
Live telecast: Star Sports Network
Live stream: Disney+Hotstar
- June 27, 2024 15:08PREVIEW: Will India exorcise demons of 2022?
- June 27, 2024 15:01THE SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
