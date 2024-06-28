England skipper Jos Buttler became the fourth batter in the world to complete 1,000 runs in T20 World Cup history during the semifinal match against India at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.
Buttler had 990 runs in his T20 World Cup career ahead of the match and reached the 1,000-run mark with a single off Jasprit Bumrah in the second over. The England captain was dismissed for a 15-ball 23 by Axar Patel in the fourth over.
Buttler is the first English batter to score 1,000 T20 World Cup runs and only the fourth in the world, after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mahela Jayawardene.
Buttler is also the leading run-scorer for England in all Twenty20 Internationals and the only Englishman to have scored more than 3,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.
MOST RUNS IN T20 WORLD CUP HISTORY
- Virat Kohli (India) - 1,216 runs in 32 innings
- Rohit Sharma (India) - 1,211 runs in 43 innings
- Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 1,016 runs in 31 innings
- Jos Buttler (England) - 1,012 runs in 34 innings
- David Warner (Australia) - 984 runs in 41 innings
