  1. Virat Kohli (India) - 1,216 runs in 32 innings
  2. Rohit Sharma (India) - 1,211 runs in 43 innings
  3. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 1,016 runs in 31 innings
  4. Jos Buttler (England) - 1,012 runs in 34 innings
  5. David Warner (Australia) - 984 runs in 41 innings