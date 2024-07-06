Immensely gratifying to see fielding get priority it deserves: India’s fielding coach T. Dilip after T20 World Cup win

The foundations of good fielding for the men’s cricket team were laid much before the victorious T20 World Cup campaign, said the side’s fielding coach T.K. Dilip.

“Specific positions and hot spots were identified for each and every player and accordingly the fielding drills were implemented for the kind of success we have had, not just in the victorious campaign of the T20 World Cup but also the ODI World Cup last year,” he told Sportstar in an exclusive interview.

Fielding played a crucial role for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup, most importantly in the final against South Africa, where Suryakumar Yadav took a catch at the boundary line to dismiss David Miller.

“For instance, Axar Patel, who took that brilliant catch at deep square-leg, practised that catch more than 50 times. Suryakumar Yadav took more than 150 catches like the one which got rid of David Miller in the final,” Dilip added.

“Yes, there are some great fielders in the team on whom I had to put in lesser effort, while there are others who were willing to take their skills to the next level, especially the bowlers. One of my key focus areas was to ensure that the bowlers were gunned on the field, and if you notice, they did a terrific job throughout the campaign.

Dilip said that the major difference in India’s approach (in fielding) from the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup was adapting to the wind factor.

“It has been truly an incredible journey for me (born in Warangal and settled now in Hyderabad). I couldn’t have asked for more. God and everyone connected with my job has been very kind to me and I will always be grateful to them, including HCA (Hyderabad Cricket Association), Deccan Chargers, NCA (National Cricket Academy), and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) for giving me the platform to showcase my passion and skills,” he explained.

“I can say that I ensured continuity to make fielding a culture as Sridhar Sir (former India fielding coach R. Sridhar) did under Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli,” he said.

Indian fielding coach T. Dilip during the press conference during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Dilip said that he started the ‘best fielder’ medal ceremony in the dressing room because he felt though batters and bowlers receive accolades for their performances, fielders, despite their crucial role, did not get the same recognition.

“I wanted to change that. Not very often do you see a fielder get the ‘player of the match’. A rare exception was Rishabh Pant getting ‘player of the series’ for his wicketkeeping, Rohit and Dravid were very supportive of the idea,” he said.

“It has created a healthy competition in the dressing room. It’s important to note that this award isn’t just about catches or run-outs. It’s about applauding the overall impact a player has on the field - their presence, their energy, and even the runs they save or the pressure they build. We wanted to acknowledge every aspect of what makes a great fielder,” he added.

India’s first ICC trophy in 13 years saw thousands of people assemble around the team bus during the victory parade in Mumbai on July 4.

Thousands of fans cheer for the victorious Indian team at the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

“Winning the World Cup, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, experiencing the rousing welcome in Mumbai has been just amazing and unreal,” he said.

“Right now, I just want to relax, enjoy and soak in what for me is the greatest achievement as a fielding coach - winning the T-20 World Cup. I would love to see every ball of the big games against Australia, England and the final and relive the experience.”

He added that the most priceless compliment he has received after winning the T20 World Cup was to hear how highly fielding has been spoken about.

“For me, it’s extremely heartwarming that fielding has become a major topic of discussion. I couldn’t be happier. As a coach, I’ve always wanted fielding to be given the priority it deserves, and to see that happening today is immensely gratifying,” he said.