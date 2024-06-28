IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: India avenges 2022 loss, qualifies for first final in 10 years after defeating England

There was incessant rain and a tricky pitch to contend with, but India had the right answers. There was no stopping Rohit Sharma’s men from marching into the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

On Thursday, England wilted under Indian might in the semifinal. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav put on a clinic with the bat before the spinners took over to scuttle the England chase.

The victory was set up by Rohit (57, 39b, 6x4, 2x6) and Suryakumar (47, 36b, 4x4, 2x6), both of whom excelled on a challenging pitch to push India to 171 for seven. This was well above a par score, as the sticky Guyana National Stadium surface tested batters with low bounce.

It took tremendous skill and patience for Rohit and Suryakumar to come good. The duo put on a crucial 73-run third-wicket stand to take India to safe waters.

There was an attacking intent despite the tough conditions. Suryakumar got going with a clean, straight hit in the second cherry he faced. The trademark paddle scoop was unleashed as well, when Suryakumar hoisted a wayward Chris Jordan into the deep fine leg stands.

Rohit judged the pace well, staying low and hitting late. The captain negated the threat of leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who entered the attack in the seventh over. Rohit greeted Rashid with a reverse sweep and followed up with a conventional sweep to leave the spinner rattled.

India was on a roll, but rain returned to cause another delay. With 250 minutes in the bank to extend playing hours, there was no reduction of overs required.

Rohit and Suryakumar continued from where they left off. Left-arm seamer Curran took a beating in the 13th over, leaking 19 runs. Suryakumar drew first blood with an inside-out scoop over point, and the second maximum came through an outrageous Rohit sweep.

Rashid got the breakthrough in the next over, deceiving Rohit with a googly that crept under the bat. Jofra Archer dismissed Suryakumar with a slower ball, leaving India at 124 for four. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel struck a few big blows to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy pace.

England lost its way early in the chase, losing three pegs in the PowerPlay. The dangerous Jos Buttler was picked off by left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who angled it in from around the wicket. Jasprit Bumrah’s slower ball foxed Phil Salt, and Axar scalped another when he rattled Jonny Bairstow with a flat, straight skidder.

India relentlessly pushed forward, removing Moeen Ali and Curran cheaply. At 49 for five, all hope was lost for England.

The end came swiftly, and the Indian juggernaut moved to within one game of lifting the World Cup trophy.