India sets up T20 World Cup 2024 final clash with South Africa after beating England by 68 runs in semifinal

The summit clash will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados on Saturday. This will be India’s first T20 World Cup final since 2014, the year it lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets in Mirpur.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 01:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with teammates.
India’s Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: AP
India’s Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: AP

India will face South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup after beating England by 68 runs in the semifinal at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

The summit clash will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados on Saturday. This will be India’s first T20 World Cup final since 2014, the year it lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets in Mirpur, and third overall. It had beaten Pakistan in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007.

On the other hand, South Africa will be featuring in its first ever T20 World Cup final after it thrashed Afghanistan by nine wickets earlier on Thursday.

Both teams will be heading into the final after remaining unbeaten in the tournament.

