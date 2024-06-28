IND v ENG, T20 World Cup Semifinal Highlights: India qualifies for final, eases past defending champion England

With constant on and off rains, the toss was delayed by an hour and 20 minutes
The sun came out and the captains made their way into the middle as well. Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl
Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened the innings for India while Reece Topley started off with the ball
Despite conceding a six, Topley had the last laugh as he sent Kohli packing for a run-a-ball nine
Rishabh Pant and Rohit added 21 runs for the second wicket before the former got out caught off Sam Curran. India was reduced to 40/2
When the odds were starting to stack against India, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit put on a wonderful 50-ball 70-run partnership
Rohit went on to make 39-ball 57 before Adil Rashid’s googly castled his stumps
A 13-ball 23-run cameo from Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja’s 6-ball 10 ensured India post an above-par 171/7 in 20 overs
Jos Buttler and Phil Salt opened the chase while Arshdeep Singh bowled the first over
Salt and Buttler got off to a sedate start and added 26-runs for the first wicket
Axar Patel provided the first breakthrough as he got rid of Buttler in the fourth over
Bumrah then did what he does best as he breached Salt and clipped top of leg stump
Axar picked one wicket each in his next two overs as he removed Bairstow and Moeen Ali as England started to fall like a house of cards
Kuldeep Yadav too, picked a couple of wickets and the match was pretty much sealed as England was reduced to 68-6 in the 11th over
After a mixup in the middle, England’s last recognised batter, Liam Livingstone, was sent back to the dugout via a run out
India went on to win the match match by 68 runs and qualified for the final. It will meet South Africa in the final on June 29