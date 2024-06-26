In Pictures | US Olympic swimming trials 2024: Ledecky, Dressel to spearhead USA in Paris

USA Swimming announced a 46-member squad for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics after the conclusion of the trials
The US Swimming Olympic trials was held at Lucas Oil Stadium, normally the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts
The final tickets to Paris were handed out on Sunday, with Simone Manuel winning the 50m freestyle and Bobby Finke winning the men’s 1,500m trials
Manuel, the first black woman to win an individual Olympic swimming gold at the 2016 Rio Games, won just .02 ahead of Gretchen Walsh, who also earned a spot in the event in Paris
Competing in her fourth Olympics, Katie Ledecky will be counted on to make a major contribution to the U.S. medal haul after winning four individual events at the trials
Along with Ledecky, seven-time gold medallist Caeleb Dressel will lead the way for the U.S. in Paris
U.S. roster also includes some fresh faces, like 17-year-old Thomas Heilman, who will contest the 100m and 200m butterfly. He will become the youngest male to make the U.S. swim squad since Michael Phelps in 2000
Regan Smith is also set for a heavy workload after winning the women’s 200m butterfly, 100m and 200m backstroke
Gretchen, who set the world record in the women’s 100m butterfly on the opening day will travel to Paris with her older sister Alex, who second in the 200m individual medley
The other sibling pair on the U.S. squad, will be Alex Shackell, who qualified in the women’s 200m butterfly, and her brother Aaron won the 400m freestyle
Team USA will once again be targeting top spot in the pool after winning 11 gold medals and 30 overall at Tokyo Olympics