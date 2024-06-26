In Pictures | US Olympic swimming trials 2024: Ledecky, Dressel to spearhead USA in Paris

USA Swimming announced a 46-member squad for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics after the conclusion of the trials

Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The US Swimming Olympic trials was held at Lucas Oil Stadium, normally the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts

Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The final tickets to Paris were handed out on Sunday, with Simone Manuel winning the 50m freestyle and Bobby Finke winning the men’s 1,500m trials

Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Manuel, the first black woman to win an individual Olympic swimming gold at the 2016 Rio Games, won just .02 ahead of Gretchen Walsh, who also earned a spot in the event in Paris

Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Competing in her fourth Olympics, Katie Ledecky will be counted on to make a major contribution to the U.S. medal haul after winning four individual events at the trials

Photo Credit: AP

Along with Ledecky, seven-time gold medallist Caeleb Dressel will lead the way for the U.S. in Paris

Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

U.S. roster also includes some fresh faces, like 17-year-old Thomas Heilman, who will contest the 100m and 200m butterfly. He will become the youngest male to make the U.S. swim squad since Michael Phelps in 2000

Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Regan Smith is also set for a heavy workload after winning the women’s 200m butterfly, 100m and 200m backstroke

Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Gretchen, who set the world record in the women’s 100m butterfly on the opening day will travel to Paris with her older sister Alex, who second in the 200m individual medley

Photo Credit: Michael Conroy

The other sibling pair on the U.S. squad, will be Alex Shackell, who qualified in the women’s 200m butterfly, and her brother Aaron won the 400m freestyle

Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Team USA will once again be targeting top spot in the pool after winning 11 gold medals and 30 overall at Tokyo Olympics

Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

More Shorts

IND v AUS, T20 World Cup Super 8s Highlights: India reaches semifinal after 24-run win over Australia
By Team Sportstar
T20 World Cup: Full list of hat-tricks over the years
By Team Sportstar
AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match highlights: Afghanistan scripts history, takes down mighty Australia
By Team Sportstar