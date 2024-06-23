AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match highlights: Afghanistan scripts history, takes down mighty Australia

Ibrahim Zadran (51) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) powered Afghanistan to 148 with an opening stand of 118
After Australian skipper Marsh elected to bowl, Pat Cummins took three wickets (Karim Janat, Rashid Khan and Gulbadinwith) at an economy of 7
Marcus Stoinis broke the opening partnership by taking the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Adam Zampa also chipped in and took two wickets, of Azmatullah Omarzai and Ibrahim Zadran
Nabi struck two handy boundaries at the end to finish the innings with a strike rate of 250
Australia’s Ashton Agar was a part of two misfields, but with the ball, he was brilliant. On a turning Kingstown pitch, he only gave away 17 runs in four overs
Gulbadin Naib (4/20) registered his career best bowling figures in T20Is and dismantled Australia’s middle-order
Just like in the ODI World Cup in India last year, Maxwell was the lone warrior. However, this time his 59 (41) wasn’t enough to take his team home
“Massive win for us as a team and as a nation,” said Afghanistan’s captain Rashid Khan after the match
Australia will now face India in a do-or-die match on Monday