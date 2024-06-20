IND v AFG, T20 World Cup Super 8s match highlights: India posts comfortable win over Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first
Skipper Rohit and Virat Kohli opened the innings for India while Fazalhaq Farooqi started off with the new ball
Rohit’s stay in the middle was shortlived as the right-hander was dismissed for a 13-ball eight as Farooqi struck in the third over
Kohli and Rishabh Pant then put on a quickfire 25-ball 43-run partnership and didn’t let the momentum shift towards the opposition
As the partnership was threatening to take the game away from Afghanistan, Rashid Khan struck to remove Pant
Rashid kept troubling the batters and managed to remove both Kohli (24) and Shivam Dube (10) to leave India at 90-4 in the 11th over
Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya then steadied the ship by stitching a counter-attacking 37-ball 60-run partnership
Surya finally fell after a wonderful 28-ball 53-run knock that included five fours and three sixes
Axar Patel’s six-ball 12 in the end, helped India reach an above-par 181/8 at the end of 20 overs
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai opened the chase for Afghanistan while Arshdeep Singh bowled the first over
Jasprit Bumrah did what he does best and removed both the openers inside the PowerPlay to leave Afghanistan at 23/2
But Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib stood their ground and stitched a 38-ball 44-run partnership to take Afghanistan over the 50-run mark
Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked one wicket apiece as Afghanistan kept losing batters constantly
Arshdeep struck twice in consecutive deliveries in the 18th over as India went on to post a comfortable win