T20 World Cup Super Eights: Who will Team India face in Group 1?

8 teams will battle it out in 2 groups for a semifinal spot in the Super Eight stage. India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will feature in Group 1, whereas West Indies, South Africa, England, and the USA will feature in Group 2
On June 20, the Kensington Oval will witness the Men in Blue locking horns with a fiery Afghanistan side, riding on the back of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz’ excellent form
Team India will be wary of the threat young pacer Tanzim Hasim Sakib and the seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan pose as it takes on Bangladesh on the June 22 in Antigua
On June 24, in what will be its final match of the Super Eights, India will face its toughest challenge of the tournament as it clashes with Australia in St. Lucia