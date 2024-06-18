NBA Finals 2024: Celtics win record 18th title after 4-1 series victory against Mavericks

Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday
Humbled by Dallas in a 38-point game four drubbing on Friday, Boston slammed the door of a Mavericks fightback to seal a 4-1 series victory
The Celtics laid the foundations for victory with a controlled first-half performance that saw them open up a 67-46 lead at the break
There were flickers of a Dallas recovery in the latter stages of the third quarter, but Boston remained in control till the end
The emphatic win came 16 years to the day after Boston’s last NBA Finals win -- over the Lakers -- in 2008.
Jaylen Brown, who was named Finals Most valuable Player, gave Tatum scoring support with 21 points, while Jrue Holiday added 15 and Derrick White 14.
The defeat marked a miserable end to the finals for Dallas duo Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who had led the Western Conference fifth seeds to the NBA Finals.
Doncic, sensational during the Mavs’ game four rout of the Celtics, finished with 28 points, while Irving scored a meagre 15 points.