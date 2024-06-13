IND v USA, T20 World Cup picture gallery: Netravalkar’s ecstacy and agony headlines USA’s first loss in T20WC, India through to Super Eights

India won the toss and opted to bowl first at New York, a surface that has proven tricky for teams to bat first on

Arshdeep got to work immediately, removing two USA batters in a single over

Arshdeep also became only the fourth bowler to pick a wicket off the first ball of a T20 World Cup match when he dismissed Shayan Jahangir off the very first ball of the game

Arshdeep registered the best bowling figures by an Indian in men’s T20 World Cup, finishing with four wickets for just nine runs in his spell

Steven Taylor put up a resistance up top when wickets were falling around him, with a 30-ball 24

Nitish Kumar’s 27 helped USA to a wobbly 110

Mohammad Siraj made sure he got into the highlight reel for the game with a fine effort at deep midwicket to dismiss Nitish off Arshdeep’s bowling

Arshdeep’s record four-for nine and Hardik Pandya’s two wickets against United States helped them enter the leading wicket-takers list

Saurabh Netravalkar gave USA the perfect start, dismissing Virat Kohli for a golden duck

Kohli recorded his second golden duck in T20Is, first in a T20 World Cup

Netravalkar also dismissed Rohit Sharma cheaply, giving USA a massive advantage up front and putting pressure on Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant

Netravalkar almost sent Suryakumar Yadav back but he made a mess of a straightforward catch in the deep to hand SKY a lifeline

When Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 18 by a ball which scooted along the surface, there were a few nervous faces in the India camp.

USA suffered greatly when it was penalised five runs at the end of the 15th over as it took more than the allowed time between overs three times. This freebie eased the load off India considerably

Suryakumar Yadav (50 n.o., 49b, 2x4, 2x6) and Shivam Dube (31 n.o., 35b, 1x4, 1x6) bailed India out

