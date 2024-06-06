Which country has Sunil Chhetri scored the most goals against?

Chhetri has scored 9 goals in 13 appearances against Nepal, making it his favourite opponent to score against.
Next, it is Maldives which has faced the wrath of Chhetri; the Indian has scored 8 times in just six matches.
The forward has scored 6 goals against both Bangladesh (six matches) and Chinese Taipei (five matches).
He has scored 5 goals against Afghanistan (10 appearances), Tajikistan (five appearances), and Cambodia (three games).
Since making his India debut against Pakistan, Chhetri has scored 4 times against them in seven games. He has also netted four against Kyrgyzstan and Kenya.