India sweats it out in the nets before T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Ireland

The Indian captain and opening batter Rohit Sharma looked sharp in the session

Virat Kohli, likely to open innings with Rohit practised some shots ahead of the match

The No. 1 T20I batter, Surya Kumar Yadav, will be a key player for India, with the match scheduled at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

Jasprit Bumrah, who will be leading India’s pace attack was also seen practising in the nets on Tuesday

Indian Head Coach Rahul Dravid will be looking to end his stint on high by winning the tournament

More Shorts

In Pictures | Simone Biles wins record-extending ninth US Championships title
By Team Sportstar
Dinesh Karthik calls it a day — A look back at his 20-year-long career
By Team Sportstar
Top 10 players with most men’s T20 World Cup appearances
By Team Sportstar