India sweats it out in the nets before T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Ireland

The Indian captain and opening batter Rohit Sharma looked sharp in the session
Virat Kohli, likely to open innings with Rohit practised some shots ahead of the match
The No. 1 T20I batter, Surya Kumar Yadav, will be a key player for India, with the match scheduled at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Jasprit Bumrah, who will be leading India’s pace attack was also seen practising in the nets on Tuesday
Indian Head Coach Rahul Dravid will be looking to end his stint on high by winning the tournament