The 39-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday.
“I announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me,” Karthik wrote in a social media post.
The Tamil Nadu player made his national debut at the age of 19 in a One Day International against England at Lord’s in 2004.
Karthik scored 1,792 runs in 94 ODI matches. In Tests, Karthik got 1,025 runs to his name, which included a century against Bangladesh, from 42 innings.
Karthik last represented India during the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
Karthik made 257 appearances in IPL, scoring 4,842 runs at an average of 26.32.
He played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, and Kings XI Punjab.
The wicketkeeper-batter last played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024.
Karthik had said IPL 2024 would be his last and he received a guard of honour from his teammates in the side’s final game - the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals.