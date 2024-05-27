IPL 2024: Top five bowling spells of Indian Premier League this season

Sandeep Sharma (RR): 5/18 against MI
Sandeep breathed fire to dismiss Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David and Gerald Coetzee helping the Royals defeat MI by eight wickets.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 5/21 against RCB
Bumrah took the prized scalp of Virat Kohli along with wickets of Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan and Vyshak Vijaykumar for his fifer.
Yash Thakur (LSG): 5/30 against GT
The pacer dismissed Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad helping LSG defeat GT by 33 runs. He also bowled a maiden in his four-over spell.
T Natarajan (SRH): 4/19 against DC
In a season dominated by batters, Natarajan’s spell had a maiden. He also removed Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav which helped SRH defeat DC by 67 runs.
Tushar Deshpande (CSK): 4/27 against SRH
Tushar dismissed the destructive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. He registered a four-fer with the scalps of Anmolpreet Singh and Pat Cummins.