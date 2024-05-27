French Open 2024: All you need to know about the prestigious Roland Garros

The 2024 edition of the French Open is scheduled to be held from May 20 to June 9 in Paris
Also known as ‘Roland Garros’, the second of the four major events that make up the annual Grand Slam of tennis
In 1891, the first French national championships were held as a men’s interclub competition, open only to French club’s members
Women’s singles championship was added in 1897. But it was only in 1925 that non-French players were allowed to compete
Roland Garros became the first Grand Slam to become an open tournament allowing both amateurs and professionals to officially compete in 1968
Since 1978, the French Open is the only Grand Slam to be held on clay courts. The court composition is dust from red brick on top of a layer of crushed white limestone
Rafael Nadal has the most number of men’s singles French Open titles with 14 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022)
Chris Evert is the most decorated women’s singles player with seven French Open titles to her name (1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1981)
Novak Djokovic won the latest edition of the tournament in 2023, beating Casper Ruud in a hard-fought final 7–6(7–1), 6–3, 7–5
Iga Swiatek took the women’s title, beating Karolina Muchova in the final 6-2, 5-7, 6-4