Best bowling figures in IPL finals over the years ahead KKR vs SRH

Anil Kumble (RCB): 4/16 vs. Deccan Chargers, IPL 2009
Kumble dismissed Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Symonds, Rohit Sharma, and Venugopal Rao. However, the veteran leg-spinner’s stunning spell went in vain as RCB lost the thrilling final by six runs.
Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 4/42 vs. Mumbai Indians, IPL 2013
Bravo got Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson, and Lasith Malinga out as he also won the Purple Cap of the season. However, Mumbai eventually won its first IPL title.
Karanveer Singh (KXIP) - 4/54 vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2014
Singh dismissed Gautam Gambhir, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, and Ryan ten Doeschate. However, the Kolkata batters hit Singh at 13.50 runs per over as Gambhir led KKR to its second IPL title.
Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK) - 3/16 vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2011
Ashwin took the crucial wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, and then RCB skipper Daniel Vettori. He conceded runs at a meager economy of 4.00, guiding CSK to the victory by 58 runs.
Hardik Pandya (GT) - 3/17 vs. Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022
While guiding Gujarat to its maiden IPL title, Pandya dismissed Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer and also received the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his all-round performance.