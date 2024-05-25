Shane Watson(CSK) has the highest individual score in an IPL (117*) which he scored against SRH in 2018
Wriddhiman Saha(KXIP) has the second highest individual score of 115* which he scored against KKR in the 2014 IPL finals
Sai Sudharsan(GT) has the third highest individual score of 96 runs which he scored against CSK in the 2023 IPL finals
Murali Vijay(CSK) has the fourth highest individual score of 95 runs which he scored against RCB in the 2011 IPL finals
Manish Pandey(KKR) has the fifth highest individual score of 94 runs which he scored against KXIP in the 2014 IPL finals