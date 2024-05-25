Top 5 highest individual scores in the IPL finals

Shane Watson(CSK) has the highest individual score in an IPL (117*) which he scored against SRH in 2018

Wriddhiman Saha(KXIP) has the second highest individual score of 115* which he scored against KKR in the 2014 IPL finals

Sai Sudharsan(GT) has the third highest individual score of 96 runs which he scored against CSK in the 2023 IPL finals

Murali Vijay(CSK) has the fourth highest individual score of 95 runs which he scored against RCB in the 2011 IPL finals

Manish Pandey(KKR) has the fifth highest individual score of 94 runs which he scored against KXIP in the 2014 IPL finals

More Shorts

Gasperini powers Atalanta to European success after three Italian Cup heartbreaks
By Team Sportstar
Europa League Final Highlights: Atalanta wins first trophy in six decades by defeating Bayer Leverkusen
By Team Sportstar
RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Highlights in Pictures: Rajasthan advances to qualifier 2 with four-wicket win over Bengaluru
By Team Sportstar