RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Highlights in Pictures: Rajasthan advances to qualifier 2 with four-wicket win over Bengaluru

Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first
Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis opened the innings for Bengaluru while Trent Boult started off with the ball
RCB openers got off to a superb start but Rovman Powell took a blinder of a catch to dismiss du Plessis to apply breaks on the momentum
Kohli looked set and tried to accelerate but perished as he tried to loft Yuzvendra Chahal. RCB was reduced to 56/2
Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar then put on a slow but steady 31-ball 41 run partnership to ease the pressure
R. Ashwin struck twice off consecutive deliveries to remove the Australian duo of Green and Glenn Maxwell. RCB was 97/4 in the 13th over
Mahipal Lomror then provided a vital push at the death with a 17-ball 32
Ashwin’s spell (4-0-19-2) was vital in restricting RCB to 172/8 in 20 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore opened the chase for RR
The 46-run opening stand came to a close after Kohler-Cadmore was clean bowled by a Lockie Ferguson slower yorker
Then it was Sanju Samson who departed as he tried to go down the track and missed. Dinesh Karthik made no mistake behind the stumps
RCB pulled back the momentum further as it got a wicket out of nowhere as Kohli’s throw proved fatal for Dhruv Jurel
RR was forced to a corner as Siraj dismissed Shimron Hetmyer at a crucial juncture. RR needed 13 off 2 overs with Powell and Ashwin in the middle
But Powell soaked in all the pressure and smacked 14 runs off Lockie Ferguson’s over to take his side to Qualifier 2