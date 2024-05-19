RCB vs CSK Match Highlights in Pictures: Bengaluru beats Chennai to reach playoffs

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and decided to bowl first
Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis got off to a flying start
But before they could feel comfortable in the middle, play was halted as it started pouring
Shortly after the resumption post rain, Kohli got out as Santner provided the inital breakthrough for CSK
Santner yet again struck as he ran du Plessis out at the non-striker’s end in a bizarre turn of events
Rajat Patidar’s batting prowess and game awareness came to the fore as he batted fearlessly and maintained the momentum
Cameron green (38 off 17) and Glenn Maxwell (16 off 5) with their cameos helped RCB reach 218/5
RCB got just the start it wanted as Maxwell removed Ruturaj on the very first delivery of the chase
Daryl Mitchell was quick to follow but Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra kept the scoreboard ticking and added 66 runs off 41 balls
RCB struck twice in quick succession as Rahane and Rachin both got out in the span of three overs
It was upto Jadeja and MS Dhoni to take their side over the line as CSK still needed 89 runs to win in just over 8 overs
With 17 needed to qualify off the final over, MS Dhoni smacked a six of Dayal’s first ball but got out right after after miscuing a shot to the deep square leg fielder
Dayal successfully defended 11 off the next four deliveries as RCB registered a 27-run win to qualify for the playoffs