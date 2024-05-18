MI vs LSG Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Lucknow ends campaign with win over Mumbai

Hardik Pandya became the first captain this season to win 10 tosses. He elected to bowl first

Devdutt Padikkal opened the innings alongside skipper KL Rahul for LSG while Nuwan Thushara started with the ball

Thushara provided an early breakthrough for the homeside as he removed Padikkal for a naught

But KL Rahul kept the scoreboard ticking and did not let the runs dry up as LSG kept losing wickets at regular intervals

Piyush Chawla shone in the middle overs as he removed the dangerous Marcus Stoinis and Deepak Hooda to leave LSG at 69/3

Nicholas Pooran then brought things back in control as he notched up his 50 in just 19 balls

Rahul and Pooran provided the appropriate impetus for their side as LSG went on to post 214/6 in 20 overs

Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis, instead of Ishan Kishan, opened the chase

Rain threatened to play spoilsport as the match came to a half when MI was 33/0

Rohit, who had an underwhelming season with the bat, looked in fine form, taking bowlers for cleaners and got to his 50 in 28 balls

However, wickets kept falling on the other end as the run-rate pressure crept on the home side

Naman Dhir tried his best to give the fans a decent closure to the season but eventually couldn’t as MI succumbed to a 18-run loss

