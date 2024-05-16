RR vs PBKS Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Curran helps Punjab hand Rajasthan it’s fourth successive defeat

Samson won the toss and decided that RR will bat first
In the absence of Jos Buttler, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore opened the innings for RR
Yashaswi Jaiswal’s lean patch with the bat continued as he was dismissed for yet another single digit score (4)
Rajasthan lost it’s top order within the 7th over and the onus fell on R. Ashwin and Riyan Parag to stitch a partnership and they did just that
Harshal Patel struck twice at the death, including the wicket of Riyan as the pacer leaped past Bumrah to top the Purple Cap standings
Riyan’s 34-ball 48 helped RR set a target of 145 for PBKS
Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh opened the chase for PBKS but the latter returned back to the dugout quickly
Avesh Khan’s twin strike to dismiss Rilee Rossouw and Shashank Singh, left PBKS reeling at 36/3
When Yuzvendra Chahal got the best of Jonny Bairstow, PBKS was almost down and out with 48/4 on the scoreboard
However, skipper Curran came to the rescue and scored an unbeaten 41-ball 63 to take his side over the line as RR succumbed to 4th straight loss