Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis opened for the home side.
Mukesh Kumar picked up RCB skipper Du Plessis to hand DC a brilliant start.
Virat Kohli scored 27 of 13b before getting out.
Will Jacks played a quickfire innings of 41 of just 29b.
Mahipal Lomror and Cameron Green put a partnership to stabilise RCB innings.
Green scored 32 of 24b to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 187/9 in 20 overs.
DC’s Rasikh Salam picked up two wickets for just 23 runs in three overs.
Jake Fraser-McGurk started Delhi Capitals’ run-chase in style.
David Warner was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just 1.
Lockie Ferguson took the catch to dismiss Abishek Porel of the bowling of Yash Dayal.
Jake Fraser-McGurk was runout by Yash Dayal with DC reeling on 24/3.
Mohammed Siraj dismissed Kumar Kushagra to reduce Delhi to 30/4.
Delhi skipper Axar Patel kept his side into the contest while wickets kept tumbling from the other end.
Karn Sharma took a spectacular catch to get rid of Shai Hope.
Mohammed Siraj, Cameron Green of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate the wicket of Tristan Stubbs.
A cute RCB fan was spotted during the match.
RCB moved up to the fifth spot with a 47-run victory over DC.