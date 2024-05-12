CSK vs RR Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Chennai beats Rajasthan to keep Playoffs hope alive

MS Dhoni entered Chepauk with a huge roar on what could be his last game in Chennai.
Jos Buttler and Yashaswi Jaiswal gave Rajasthan Royals a steady start.
Simarjeet Singh dismissed both the openers and also removed RR skipper Sanju Samson.
Riyan Parag continued his good form in IPL 2024 and resurrected RR’s innings.
Riyan along with Dhruv Jurel added a brisk 40-run partnership.
Riyan scored 47 of 35b, including a four and three maximums to take RR to 141.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra gave CSK a solid start with a 32 run opening stand.
Rachin Ravindra scored a brisk 27 of just 18b.
Daryl Mitchell scored a quickfire 22 of 13b to give CSK the upper hand.
Ravindra Jadeja was given run-out by the third umpire for obstructing the field.
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbeaten knock of 42.
Gaikwad along with Sameer Rizvi guided Chennai Super kings to a five wicket victory.