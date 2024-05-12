KKR vs MI Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Kolkata beats Mumbai to become first team to qualify for Playoffs

Rain in Kolkata delayed the start of the match.
Super sopper and ground staff worked hard to make the match possible, which was reduced to 16 overs each.
KKR opener Phil Salt started the innings with a maximum.
Jasprit Bumrah removed KKR’s in-form opener Sunil Narine for a golden duck.
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was also sent back cheaply.
Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana put up a good partnership for the fifth wicket.
Venkatesh Iyer scored 42 of 21b, including six boundaries and two maximums.
Andre Russell played a quickfire cameo of 24 of just 14b.
Rinku Singh also played a part with a brisk 20 of 12b.
Ramandeep Singh’s 17 of 8b took KKR to 157/7 in 16 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah received the purple cap from mentor Lasith Malinga.
MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started the run-chase with intent.
Ishan Kishan scored 40 of 22b and gave Mumbai a brilliant start.
Varun Chakaravarthy removed Rohit Sharma, who was struggling in the middle.
Andre Russell picked up Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David to give KKR the advantage.
Tilak Varma played a blinder to keep Mumbai Indians in the hunt.
Harshit Rana picked up two wickets in the last over while defending 21 and handed KKR a 18-run win.