GT vs CSK Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Gill, Sudharsan guide Gujarat to a comfortable win

Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan entered the field.
Shubman Gill started the innings with intent as GT accumulated 58 inside the Powerplay.
Sai Sudharsan joined his captain and continued to punish the CSK bowlers.
Shubman Gill was on a roll as he took on the CSK bowlers with ease.
Gill completed yet another IPL hundred at the Narendra Modi Stadium, this time in 50 balls.
Sai Sudharsan followed his captain to the landmark in the same number of deliveries.
Amid all the fireworks, Shardul Thakur bowled a economical spell of 25/0.
The GT duo recorded the joint highest opening partnership in IPL history.
Gill was sent to the pavilion by Tushar Deshpande after scoring 104 of 55b (9X4s,6X6s).
David Miller and Shahrukh Khan took Gujarat Titans’ total to 231/3 in 20 overs.
David Miller ran out CSK opened Rachin Ravindra to hand Gujarat Titans a brilliant start to its defence.
Sandeep Warrier further derailed CSK’s run-chase by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane for 1.
Rashid Khan pulled off a spectacular catch to dismiss CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck.
Moeen Ali and Daryl Mitchell stabilised CSK’s innings with a brilliant 109-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Daryl Mitchell scored a quickfire 63 of just 34b including 7X4s and 6X3s.
Moeen Ali was added 56 of just 36b to keep CSK in the hunt.
MS Dhoni walked in to bat after Shivam Dube was dismissed for 21 of 13b.
Mohit Sharma was GT’s destructor in chief with the ball as he picked up three wickets.
MS Dhoni entertained the crowd with three maximums in his innings of 26 of 11b.
Gujarat Titans won the match by 35 runs.