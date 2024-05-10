PBKS vs RCB Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings fumble against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to exit qualification race

Sam Curran won the toss and decided to bowl first
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli opened the innings for RCB while debutant Vidwath Kaverappa started off with the ball
Kaverappa, after a missed chance to dismiss Kohli in the first over, got his maiden IPL wicket as he removed RCB skipper du Plessis
The debutant then struck in his second over as RCC was reduced to 43/2
However, Kohli and Rajat Patidar put on a counter-attacking partnership to shift the momentum towards the visitors
Patidar scored a swashbucling 21-ball 50 to take RCB towards the 120-run mark in the 10th over but got out soon after
Just as RCB was running away with the momentum, rain stopped play
Cameron Green then put on a solid partnership with Virat to keep the scoreboard ticking
Virat was finally dismissed for a 47-ball 92 as Dinesh karthik joined Green
Harshal Patel bowled a superb final over as he picked three wickets and topped the purple cap leaderboard
Swapnil Singh removed Prabhsimran Singh for just six runs in the very first over to get RCB’s defence off to a positive start
Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw then stitched a 31-ball 65-run partnership to steady PBKS’ chase at home
While Bairstow fell to Lockie Ferguson in the last over of the PowerPlay, Rossouw carried on, scoring a half century to make RCB sweat
He had Shashank Singh company who kept the PBKS score ticking at a healthy rate
Kohli then ran in from deep midwicket to pick up and hurl the ball towards the stumps to run out Shashank Singh who was inches short
Mohammed Siraj sealed the game in RCB’s favour with two wickets in the 17th over, removing Harshal for a duck and Arshdeep for four runs.
The 60-run win helped RCB live to fight another day in what has been a difficult campaign for Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Co.