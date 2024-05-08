DC vs RR Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Clinical bowlers guide Delhi to 20-run win over Rajasthan

Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first
Abhishek Porel and Jake Fraser-McGurk opened the innings for DC while Trent Boult bowled the first over
After a quiet first over, the opening duo shifted gears and gave DC a billiant start on a fairly flat pitch
Fraser-McGurk smashed a 50 in just 19 balls
R. Ashwin finally gave the breakthrough that RR needed by dismissing the Australian right after he got to his half century
Porel on the other hand, didn’t let the momentum dip and went on to make a 50 as well
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant’s woeful run with the bat continued as he fell for a 13-ball 15
Then came Tristan Stubbs, who smashed a 20-ball 41 and helped Delhi post 221/8 at the end of 20 overs
Rajasthan had a contrasting start to the chase as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the very first over by Khaleel Ahmed
Axar Patel then rattled the stumps of Jos Buttler as the visiting side lost its openers within the PowerPlay
But Sanju Samson played a counter-attacking knock and scored a 28-ball 50
When the momentum shifted towards Rajasthan, Shai Hope held on to a contentious catch near the boundary ropes to get rid of Samson
After Samson’s wicket, everything went downhill for Rajasthan. Kuldeep then struck twice in the 18th over as DC went on to win by 20 runs