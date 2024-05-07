ISL 2023-24: Top controversies of the Indian Super League this season

1. The ISL encounter between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant saw seven red cards being dished out
2. During FC Goa’s training session at the Neville D’Souza ground, a MCFC analyst was found spying on the training session even after the allotted time for the media had ended
3. In the match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC Ryan Williams, had allegedly showed a racist gesture towards defender Aibanbha Dohling after an altercation following a tackle
4. MBSG called for a boycott of the Kolkata derby against East Bengal after the latter almost doubled the prices for the away fans
Following the call for boycott, East Bengal reversed its stand and waived the ticket discounts for its fans
5. MCFC was awarded a 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC after the Red Miners were found to have violated the foreign player limit during the encounter
The rule states a minimum of seven Indians should be on the field at all times. When Alen Stevanovic was substituted the number of Indians on the pitch dropped to six