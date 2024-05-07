ISL 2023-24 Golden Boot: Who are the top goal-scorers of Indian Super League?

Dimitrios Diamantakos from Kerala Blasters has scored the most (13) goals this ISL season
Roy Krishna from Odisha FC scored 13 goals this season in the team’s run to the semifinal
Jason cummings from Mohun Bagan SG scored 12 goals this season including one in the ISL final
Diego Mauricio from Odisha FC scored 11 goals this season
Noah Sadaoui from FC Goa scored 11 goals this season
Carlos Martinez from FC Goa scored 10 goals this season
Dimitrios Petratos from Mohun Bagan Super Giant scored 10 goals this season
Lallianzuala Chhangte from Mumbai City FC scored nine goals this season
Wilmar Jordan Gil from Punjab FC scored eight goals this season
Armando Saidiku from Mohun Bagan SG scored eight goals this season