PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Harshal cleans up Dhoni for 0 as Punjab restricts Chennai to 167

Arshdeep Singh removed Ajinkya Rahane in the second over to give Punjab Kings a good start.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad played an useful innings of 32 of 21b (4X4s,1X6s) to help his team post over 60 runs in the Powerplay.

Daryl Mitchell also helped out his captain with 30 of 19b (2X4s,1X6s).

Rahul Chahar dismissed CSK dangerman Shivam Dube after getting the better of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Harshal Patel with his slowers deliveries removed Shardul Thakur, who was striking the ball well.

Ravindra Jadeja held on to one end as wickets continued to tumble on the other.

MS Dhoni was cleaned up by Harshal Patel for a golden duck.

Jadeja’s quickfire 43 of 26b (3X4s,2X6s) took Chennai Super kings to 167/9 in 20 overs.

