RSB vs GT IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Du Plessis, Siraj star as Bengaluru beats Gujarat to climb up the table

Mohammed Siraj gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a great start by removing Wriddhiman Saha in the second over.
Siraj then got rid of Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill for 2 in his second over.
Cameron Green then sent Sai Sudarshan to the dugout to reduce GT to 19/3 inside the Powerplay.
Shahrukh Khan then put up a 61-run partnership alongside David Miller.
David Miller 30 of 20b (3X4s, 2X6s) to give Gujarat a platform.
Virat Kohli ran out Shahrukh Khan for 37 with a spectacular direct hit.
Rahul Tewatia played a cameo of 35 of 21b (5X4s,1X6s) to take Gujarat past the 100 run mark.
Yash Dayal got rid of Tewatia to give RCB upper hand in the contest.
Rashid Khan made a good start but make a substantial addition to Gujarat’s total.
Vyshak Vijay Kumar picked up two wickets as GT got all-out for 147 in 19.3 overs.
RCB openers Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli came out all guns blazing.
Skipper Faf Du Plessis took the charge and scored 64 of just 23b (10X4s, 3X6s) to give RCB a flying start.
Joshua Little got the first breakthrough for GT after RCB added 92 runs within the Powerplay.
Noor Ahmad then dismissed Will Jacks for 1 to Titans a glimmer of hope.
Joshua Little then removed Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green in quick succession to bring GT back in the match.
Noor then got the better of Virat Kohli, who was batting on 42.
Dinesh Karthik the settled Royal Challengers Bangalore’s ship alongside Swapnil Singh.
Swapnil Singh hit a six of Rashid Khan to win the match by four wickets with 38 balls remaining.