IPL 2024: Matches with the most number of sixes scored this edition

KKR vs PBKS - 42 sixes at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Jonny Bairstow smashed nine sixes during his unbeaten knock of 108 runs and guided his team to the highest successful IPL chase

MI vs SRH - 38 sixes at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen hit seven sixes each, aiding SRH to score its highest total against MI in IPL

RCB vs SRH - 38 sixes at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

In his quickfire innings of 102 runs, Travis Head smashed eight sixes and helped SRH to put up the highest total in the IPL

DC vs MI - 32 sixes at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC’s young talent, Jake Fraser-McGurk, struck the Mumbai bowlers at 311.11 and hit six sixes through his innings of 84 runs

DC vs SRH - 31 sixes at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

In his another ‘IPL masterclass,’ Fraser-McGurk hit seven sixes and struck SRH bowlers at 361.11, but in a losing cause

KKR vs SRH - 29 sixes at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Heinrich Klaasen starred in another high-scoring match as he hit eight sixes but failed to guide his team to victory

DC vs KKR - 29 sixes at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

In-form Sunil Narine hit seven sixes in the course of his 85-run innings and helped KKR set a mighty total of 272 runs

MI vs RCB - 26 sixes at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai opener Ishan Kishan hit the most sixes (five) in the game and helped his team attain a much-needed victory

DC vs GT - 26 sixes at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Rishabh Pant hit eight sixes and guided Delhi to victory in the high-scoring thriller by four runs

GT vs RCB - 26 sixes at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Will Jacks starred in the high-scoring match with his 41-ball unbeaten hundred that featured 10 massive sixes

