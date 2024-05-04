IPL 2024: Matches with the most number of sixes scored this edition

KKR vs PBKS - 42 sixes at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Jonny Bairstow smashed nine sixes during his unbeaten knock of 108 runs and guided his team to the highest successful IPL chase
MI vs SRH - 38 sixes at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen hit seven sixes each, aiding SRH to score its highest total against MI in IPL
RCB vs SRH - 38 sixes at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
In his quickfire innings of 102 runs, Travis Head smashed eight sixes and helped SRH to put up the highest total in the IPL
DC vs MI - 32 sixes at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC’s young talent, Jake Fraser-McGurk, struck the Mumbai bowlers at 311.11 and hit six sixes through his innings of 84 runs
DC vs SRH - 31 sixes at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
In his another ‘IPL masterclass,’ Fraser-McGurk hit seven sixes and struck SRH bowlers at 361.11, but in a losing cause
KKR vs SRH - 29 sixes at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Heinrich Klaasen starred in another high-scoring match as he hit eight sixes but failed to guide his team to victory
DC vs KKR - 29 sixes at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
In-form Sunil Narine hit seven sixes in the course of his 85-run innings and helped KKR set a mighty total of 272 runs
MI vs RCB - 26 sixes at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai opener Ishan Kishan hit the most sixes (five) in the game and helped his team attain a much-needed victory
DC vs GT - 26 sixes at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Rishabh Pant hit eight sixes and guided Delhi to victory in the high-scoring thriller by four runs
GT vs RCB - 26 sixes at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Will Jacks starred in the high-scoring match with his 41-ball unbeaten hundred that featured 10 massive sixes