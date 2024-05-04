Mumbai City FC looking to avenge its Shield defeat against Mohun Bagan SG in the ISL 2023 - 2024 final

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final
The ISL final, scheduled to be held at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 4
It’ll be a recap of the League Shield decider 2022 - 2023, where Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai City 2-1 to clinch its maiden title
Defending ISL champion Mohun Bagan beat Odisha FC 3-1 on aggregate to reach its second successive final
Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa 5-2 on aggregate in the second semifinal and stormed into the ISL final
MBSG - Form guide : Matches: 24 wins: 16 loss: 5 draw: 3, head coach: Sergio Labera
MCFC - Form guide : matches : 24 wins : 16 loss : 3 draw : 5, Head coach : Petr Kratky