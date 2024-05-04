Mumbai City FC looking to avenge its Shield defeat against Mohun Bagan SG in the ISL 2023 - 2024 final

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final

The ISL final, scheduled to be held at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 4

It’ll be a  recap of the League Shield decider 2022 - 2023, where Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai City 2-1 to clinch its maiden title

Defending ISL champion Mohun Bagan beat Odisha FC 3-1 on aggregate to reach its second successive final

Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa 5-2 on aggregate in the second semifinal and stormed into the ISL final 

MBSG - Form guide : Matches: 24  wins: 16  loss: 5  draw: 3, head coach: Sergio Labera

MCFC -  Form guide :  matches : 24  wins : 16 loss : 3  draw : 5,  Head coach : Petr Kratky

