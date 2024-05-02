Avesh Khan got the better of Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad to give Rajasthan Royals a fast start.
Sandeep Sharma then removed Anmolpreet Singh for 5 to reduced SRH to 35/2 within the Powerplay.
Nitish Kumar Reddy and Travis Head then resurrected Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings with a 94-run partnership.
Travis Head was bowled by Avesh Khan after scoring 58 of 44b (6X4s,3X6s).
Nitish Kumar Reddy scored his highest ever T20 score which propelled SRH to the 200-run mark once again.
Heinrich Klaasen showed his power once again with a blistering innings of 42 of just 19b.
Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy added 70 runs in the last five overs.
Nitish Kumar Reddy of Sunrisers Hyderabad finished an unbeaten knock of 76 of 42b (3X4s, 8X6s).